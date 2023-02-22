Irish group Téada opens North American tour in Rumford

RUMFORD – Téada opens their North American tour on the stage at 49 Franklin’s Celtic Cabaret in Rumford on March 2. Celebrating 21 years as one of Ireland’s leading traditional bands, Téada plays traditional Irish music. Téada is Irish for “strings”. The five members of the band are fiddle player Oisín Mac Diarmada, button accordion player Paul Finn, Damien Stenson performs on flutes and various whistles, Seán Mc Elwain switches between the bouzouki and guitar and bodhrán player Tristan Rosenstock. In 2001, through an appearance on the Irish television series, Flosc, Téada first came to national attention. When their eponymous debut album Téada was released, The Irish Times lauded the band for “keeping the traditional flag flying at full mast.”

Scotland’s Edinburgh Evening News wrote, “If there is a better new band on the Emerald Isle, they must be very, very good.” Spring 2022 brought the release of Téada’s sixth album on the Gael Linn label, featuring the brilliant vocals of Séamus Begley along with the band’s customary re-energizing of rare tunes from the tradition. The band will have 25 stops in North America that starts in Maine, then goes to Connecticut, New York, Colorado, British Columbia and back to Georgia with stops all along the way.

Their first show takes place at 49 Franklin in Rumford, special advance price $25 tickets are currently selling at All That Jazz downtown Rumford, and online at www.49franklin.com. Tickets on the day of the show will be $30. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for social, seating and full pub menu, and the show starts at 7 p.m.