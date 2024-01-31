Join this month’s Artwalk Friday for Valentine’s Day gifts

KINGFIELD – In time to find that perfect Valentine’s Day gift, Kingfield Friday Artwalk is next Friday, Feb. 2, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Artwalkers will discover locally handcrafted gift ideas from jewelry to knit and crocheted hats, mittens and scarves, from pottery to leather, from home decor and wood items to fine art, and so much more.

High Peaks Artisan Guild’s featured February artist Alana Ranney started crocheting as a fun activity when she realized her grandkids needed hats and headbands, and people were asking her about where to buy them. She began creating her own patterns for hats, scarves and pet sweaters, and decided to offer the finished products for sale. She also does some work by commission. She mainly enjoys creating functional wearable art. Ranney will demonstrate her crochet techniques at HPAG during the Artwalk Friday, Feb. 2, Stop in to see her colorful works!

Ranney also has branched out her artistic skills to encompass several different items but most enjoys simple styles and colorful hats. She also designs beaded earrings, bracelets and necklaces, and fine art photography all of which you will find at the Guild.

Other artists at High Peaks Artisan Guild along with Ranney include:

Betsy Bass, photography; Brian Gibson, oil paintings; Catherine Hudson, pottery and liquid art; Claudia Diller, calendars and note cards; Cynthia Knowles photography, pen and ink drawings, tote bags, painted rocks and much more; Deborah Dubord of Good Deed, aprons and tote bags; Dale Maloney, wood oars, walking canes, charcuterie boards and much more; Jean Benson, pottery; Joyce Harvey, fiber art, hats, mittens, scarves, soft sculptures, baskets, tote bags and much more; John Reed, jewelry and ornaments; John Pease, stained glass and fused glass art; John Brown of Twisted Creations, enchanted twisted wood tables, furniture, charcuterie and cutting boards, kitchen islands, Gandalf staffs and much more; Lisa Leavitt of Freedom Felt, wool soft sculpture fiber art; Jo Eaton of No Repeat Fiber, art hats, scarves and felted pin jewelry; Nita Casey, plein air watercolor, pastels and oil paintings; Greg West, fine furniture, cutting boards, birch candle sticks, and much more; Nora West, plein air oil and watercolor paintings; Greg Thomas, photography, paper collage, water color, acrylic paintings; Richard Fecteau, fine wood furniture; Ray and Karen Corson, fine frames, cutting boards, cribbage boards, signs, and much more; Peggy Brackett, jewelry, acrylic paintings and note cards; Patty Thomas of Alpine Design, ski art, acrylic, watercolor paintings, painted rocks and aromatherapy; Kristin Zeihler, photography; Patricia Buck, wool sweaters, pottery and much more; Melisa Thomas, digital and acrylic paintings; Ros Gibson, fine apparel, tote bags and table linens; RJ (Bob) Gray Jr., leather work and relief block printing; Susan Hudson, fused glass art, Sugarloaf ornaments; Saskia Reinholt, original barn quilts, jewelry, soy candles in vintage tea cups, acrylic paintings, and much more; Susan Taylor, fine sculptural oil paintings.

High Peak Artisan Guild is located next door to Longfellow’s Restaurant.

Other venues participating in this Friday’s Artwalk are as follows:

Red Barn Upcycled Market located south of town on Rt. 27. Owner Barbara Weineck offers seasonal decor and furniture created from upcycled items. Rolling Fatties will also be open during the event and is located near Skowhegan Savings Bank on Main Street. Santosha at Hilholm Estate (formally The Inn on Winter’s Hill) will have wine a tasting along with the opportunity to view and purchase John and Cynthia Orcutt’s photography. Most venues will be serving light refreshments.

For more information, visit Kingfield Friday Artwalk’s Facebook page or email Patty Thomas at alpinedesign8866@gmail.com.