July summer concerts to be held at Farmington gazebo

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Gazebo in Meetinghouse Park will be the site of four summer concerts by local youth. The concerts sponsored by ArtsFarmington, will be every Wednesday in July starting at 7 p.m. There will be no admission charge but donations are welcomed.

The first in the “Music at the Gazebo” series will feature Abrahm and Samuel Geissinger on trumpet and french horn. Abrahm is 15 and will be a junior at Spruce Mountain High School in the fall. He started playing trumpet at age 8. Samuel is 12, and will be an 8th grader in the fall. He started playing French horn at age 8. He plays his grandfather’s original horn!

The rest of the schedule is as follows: July 14 – Scott Barber (guitar and kazoo); July 21 – Rachel Spear (guitar and vocals); and July 28 – Hope Chernesky (fiddle, guitar and vocals).

For more information check the website artsfarmington.org. Any questions call 778-9437.