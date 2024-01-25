Kennebec Performing Arts Company is looking for conductors!

AUGUSTA – With the recent retirement of its longtime leader, Charles T. Milazzo, the Kennebec Performing Arts Company (KPAC) board of directors is accepting applications for conductors of its three groups. KPAC is a regional, nonprofit music performance organization that includes a jazz band, a chorus, and a wind ensemble comprised of local musicians of all ages and backgrounds with the common goal of community fun and high-level music performance.

The schedule for each of the fall and spring seasons consists of a weekly rehearsal for twelve weeks, with two or three performances at the end of each period.

In addition to conductors, KPAC also encourages new members to join its groups. Singers and

instrumentalists are always welcome.

Interested candidates can reach out via the KPAC website to complete and submit an application through Google Forms. Candidates may also request an application by email at kpacapp.board264@gmail.com. Candidates will be contacted for interviews and auditions.