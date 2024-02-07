Kennebec Performing Arts Company starts spring rehearsals

AUGUSTA – The Kennebec Performing Arts Company (KPAC) jazz band, chorus, and wind ensemble are starting rehearsals for the spring season in preparation for the annual Pops Concert Series, May 3 and 4. Following the retirement of longtime director, Charles T. Milazzo, the groups will be led by interim conductors, who are all current members, as a search for a new leader is underway. KPAC is comprised of local musicians of all ages and backgrounds with the common goal of community fun and high-level music performance.

The chorus will be conducted by Jason Giacomazzo, music teacher in the Winthrop Schools and KPAC president. He will be assisted by Stephanie Ham. Christina Misner Rao is the accompanist. The chorus rehearses Mondays in the sanctuary at Hope Baptist Church, Western Avenue, Manchester from 6:30 to 8:00 PM. Anyone who enjoys singing and can read music is welcome.

The jazz band will be under direction of John Reeves, who has played trumpet with the group for many years. He studied at Berklee College of Music and is a retired music educator. The group rehearses at Cony High School in Augusta on Tuesdays from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

Dean Paquette has served as assistant conductor of the KPAC wind ensemble and will lead the group for the spring season. He has selected a program that includes an Eric Clapton medley, compositions by Eric Whitacre and Robert W. Smith, and National Emblem march. The wind ensemble welcomes new members and is especially looking for oboe, French horn, and persuasion players. Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. in the band room at Cony High School.

For more information, contact Jason Giacomazzo at 207-239-0600.