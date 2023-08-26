Kingfield Artwalk kicks off once again, September 1

KINGFIELD – Kingfield Friday Artwalk welcomes one and all to an evening of art, crafts and (actual) socializing Friday, Sept. 1 throughout the Village from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Most venues offer refreshments.

High Peaks Artisan Guild welcomes a new member, the Featured Artist for this month’s Kingfield Friday Artwalk: Peggy Brackett. Brackett lives in Farmington and is a Maine native with at least five generations of ancestors buried in Kingfield cemeteries (Voses, Knapps and Thompsons.) Her art includes jewelry: dragonfly pendants, glacial rock pendants and vintage spoon and fork bracelets; and note cards featuring Brackett’s original watercolors. She notes that she is very happy to join the Guild and work at the gallery. She is a “snowbird” who lives in Mazathan, Mexico four to seven months a year. The net proceeds from the sales of her artwork Brackett donates to Amigos de Los Animales Humane Society A.C., Mazatlans’s only animal shelter in a city of almost 500,000 people.

Other HPAG members and their métiers are:

Alana Ranney photography, fiber art (hats, mittens) jewelry and wood magic wands. Betsy Bass photography. Catherine Hudson pottery, liquid art. Claudia Diller calendars and note cards. Cynthia Knowles pen and ink drawings, photography, painted rocks. Deborah Dubord of Good Deeds tote bags, aprons. Dale Maloney wood oars, paddles and charcuterie boards. Jean Benson pottery. Joyce Harvey Fiber Art, hats, tote bags, rugs, carrying bags, soft sculptures. John Reed jewelry, ornaments. John Pease, stained and fused glass art. John Brown of Twisted Creation with live edge and twisted furniture, Gandalf Staffs and Harry Potter Magic Wands. Lisa Leavitt of Freedom Felt, wool fiber art. Nita Casey original watercolor and pastel paintings. Nora West plein air original watercolor and oil paintings. Greg Thomas photography, paper collage art and acrylic and watercolor paintings. Greg West fine woodwork, charcuterie boards and coasters. Saskia Reinholt original barn quilts, acrylic paintings and jewelry. Patty Thomas of Alpine Design Ski Art, acrylic paintings and aromatherapy. Raymond and Karen Corson’s fine frames, cutting boards, cribbage boards, cell phone/business card holders and much more. Susan Hudson fused glass art. Susan Taylor Impressionism sculptural oil paintings. Patricia Buck wool sweaters and pottery. Ros Gibson fine apparel, table linen, tote bags, seamstress. RJ (Bob) Gray Jr. leatherwork, relief block printing.

The Guild is located in the heart of Kingfield on Main Street next door to Longfellow’s Restaurant and is generally open Fridays to Sundays 11 a.m to 5 p.m., as well as mid week by chance or appointment.

Other venues participating in Friday’s Artwalk are:

The Red Barn Upcycled Market is just south of Kingfield and where owner Barbara Wiencek features upcycled furniture and seasonal home decor.

Solstice Esthetics and The Thrifty Chicks are a few doors down from HPAG and will feature a few sales.

Orchard Girls Cidery on Main Street next to Mainley Convenience is exhibiting Patty Thomas Ski Art, Greg Thomas paper collage and Adam Masterman’s original paintings.

The Maine Beer Shed, across the street from Mainely Provisions, will welcome Demi back, as well as have tunes from Don Rogers, and offer a pizza buffet.

Heading back to the Village, Rolling Fatties will have live entertainment with Cole Martin.

Santosha, formerly The Inn on Winter’s Hill, will have wine tastings in addition to the continuing photography exhibit by John and Cynthia Orcutt.

Most venues will offer light refreshments or stop in of the other local businesses and see what they have.

The next Kingfield First Friday Artwalk will be Nov. 3. The remainder of the season is as follows: Dec. 1, Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 1 and April 5.

For more information, visit Kingfield Friday Artwalk’s Facebook page or email Patty Thomas at alpinedesign8866@gmail.com.