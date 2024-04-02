Kingfield Artwalk once again hosts local local high school artists

KINGFIELD – The next Kingfield Friday Artwalk, April 5 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., is just a few days before the epic solar eclipse the following Monday. The Artwalk will feature art by Mt. Abram High School art students, and the famous Ski Art artist whose work can be found throughout the area and beyond! And don’t forget all the local artists and artisans who regularly share their works at Artwalk.

Guest artists at the High Peaks Artisan Guild are Mt. Abram High School art students. These talented students are from Kingfield, Strong, Phillips and other surrounding towns. Work will include many media from pottery to photography, digital art and drawing.

Patty Thomas of Alpine Design is the Guild’s featured artist this month. Thomas is the one who has been painting in acrylic on used skis; skis mostly from Sugarloaf. She notes that she has fun painting on skis and many have sold as wall art. She also adds that she loves painting on any hard surfaces, such as slates, canvas, barn boards, rocks, walls and even the Town of Kingfield utility box right across the road from Mainely Provisions.

Thomas is now also experimenting with digital art on the phone, which her daughter Melisa taught her. “Once you understand the process, it gets easier each time, and I’m learning,” Thomas said. “I still have to ask Melisa what to do next, when I’m stuck in a process.”

Thomas also creates aromatherapy products such as soaps, lotions, salves, linen and fabric spray and bug spray. Now she is blending herbs for tea to sell.

Thomas is still planning on opening up her Alpine Design “Home of the Ski Art” Framing and The Melissa Aromatherapy Soap & Tea Shoppe the fall of 2025.

Other High Peak artists include:

Alana Ranney: photography, jewelry, crocheting and much more. Betsy Bass: photography. Brian Gibson: oil paintings. Catherine Hudson: pottery and liquid art. Claudia Diller: calendars and note cards. Deborah Dubord of Good Deeds: aprons and tote bags. Dale Maloney: walking sticks, charcuterie boards and wood oars. Cynthia Knowles: photography, pen and ink, painted rocks, tote bags and much more. Jean Benson: pottery. Joyce Harvey: fiber art, hats, mittens, scarves, soft sculptures and much more. John Reed: jewelry and ornaments. John Pease: stain and fused glass art. John Brown of Twisted Creations: enchanted twisted wood furniture, charcuterie boards, cutting boards, Gandalf staffs and much more. Lisa Leavitt of Freedom Felt: fine wool sculptures. Jo Eaton of No Repeat Fiberwork: felted pins and scarves, as well as note cards. Nita Casey: fine watercolors, pastels and plein air oil paintings. Greg West: fine wood furniture, coasters, candlesticks and much more. Nora West: plein air oil, watercolors and pastel paintings. Greg Thomas: photography, abstract art, paper collage and much more. Richard Fecteau: live edge wood furniture, as well as cutting boards. Ray and Karen Corson: handcrafted custom frames, cribbage boards, cutting boards, business card holders and much more. Peggy Brackett: jewelry, watercolors and note cards. Patricia Buck: wool sweaters, pottery and much more. Kristin Zeihler: photography. Melisa Thomas of Twin Moon Imaging: digital art, acrylic paintings and photography. Ros Gibson: fine apparel, table linens. RJ (Bob) Gray Jr.: leather work and relief block prints. Susan Hudson: fused glass art and Sugarloaf ornaments. Susan Taylor: fine sculptural oil paintings. Saskia Reinholt: original barn quilts, acrylic paintings, jewelry, soy candles in teacups and painted skis.

High Peaks Artisan Guild is next door to Longfellow’s Restaurant on Main Street.

Other participating venues include the following: Rolling Fatties will also be open during the event and is next to Skowhegan Savings Bank. Santosha at Hillolm Estate (formally The Inn On Winter’s Hill) will have a wine tasting and a solar eclipse cocktail special with an opportunity to view and purchase John and Cynthia Orcutt’s photography. Most venues will be serving light refreshments.

The next Artwalk will be in June, the day before the Kingfield POPS, June 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit Kingfield Friday Artwalk’s Facebook page or email Patty Thomas at alpinedesign8866@gmail.com.