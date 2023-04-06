Kingfield Artwalk this Friday, April 7

KINGFIELD – Spring into Kingfield’s First Friday Artwalk, April 7, 5 to 7:30 p.m. This also coincides with the beginning of Reggae Weekend!

Artwalkers have a plethora of fine art and crafts to consider this Artwalk, as well as acoustic entertainment at the High Peaks Artisan Guild.

High Peaks Artisan Guild will feature Saskia Reinholt as its featured artist. Reinholt is a colorist, multi-media artist, and a teacher who loves to paint in oils and acrylics. She designs and prints original silkscreens and dabbles in stained glass arts. She notes that her artistic endeavors are often influenced by geometry found in nature, known as the golden ratio. Her love of color schemes is inspired by the natural environment through reflections of sunsets, sunrises, plants and landscapes. She lives in Phillips, Maine with her two children.

Reinholt is a founding director of High Peaks Creative Council, Kingfield Friday Artwalk and High Peaks Artisan Guild. She serves on the Maine Community Foundation Western Mountains Advisory Committee. Her art work has been exhibited in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Hawaii.

High Peaks Artisan Guild will also have Dale Maloney and Fawn Paradis entertaining Artwalkers –the duo will perform on their acoustic guitar and piano, as well as sell their cedar paddles during the Artwalk.

Paradis is a native of Maine and enjoys being outdoors year round. She makes her living as a microbiologist. She picked up a guitar nine years ago and was part of a duo with her late husband John, the Universal Gravy Band. She also played in the jug band known as the Sow Belly Trio. All types of music including old country, folk and recent artists fill her repertoire.

Maloney, since living in the woods of Anson, has learned to fashion paddles from cedar, naturally-gathered curved hiking staffs and played a lot of piano during the long Maine winters. He was a member of the Country Choir Band for 35 years. He also worked as a whitewater rafting guide for North Country Rivers. Maloney has a music repertoire featuring folk, gospel, blues, country and rock.

Additional artists and artisans at HPAG include:

Alana Ranney photography, fiber art (hats, mittens), jewelry and magic wands. Betsy Bass photography. RJ (Bob) Gray Jr. leatherwork, relief block printing. Catherine Hudson pottery, liquid art. Deborah Dubord Good Deeds Fiber Art (aprons, tote bags). Donavan Gaston scrapbooking. Greg Thomas photography, paper collage, acrylic paintings and pastels. Greg West fine woodwork and wood accessories. Jo Eaton No Repeat Fiber work (hats, pins, necklace and scarves). John Brown Twisted Creations enchanted live edge furniture with a twist, Kitchen Island walking sticks and much more. John Pease stained glass, fused glass art. John Reed jewelry, ornaments. Lisa Leavitt Freedom Felt fiber art. Nita Casey watercolors, pastels. Nora West plein air oil and watercolor paintings. Patty Thomas Alpine Design ski art, acrylic paintings, aromatherapy. Raymond and Karen Corson wood frames, cutting boards, cribbage boards and more. Richard Fecteau wood furniture and wood furnishing. Ros Gibson fine apparel, table linen, tote bags, seamstress. Saskia Reinholt acrylic paintings. Susan Hudson fused glass Sugarloaf ornaments. Susan Taylor impressionist sculptural oil paintings. Cynthia Knowles pen and ink drawings, tote bags, painted rocks and photography. Patricia Buck wool sweaters and pottery.

The Red Barn Upcycle Market, just south of downtown Kingfield, features “Upcycled” furniture and seasonal home decor.

Solstice Esthetics & The Thrifty Chicks is a few doors down from The Guild in the former Original Irregular office.

Sweet Clover Bakery, just between Solstice Esthetics and High Peaks Artisan Guild, offers yummy treats –an art in itself.

Orchard Girls Cidery, on Main Street next to Mainely Convenience is exhibiting Adam Masterman’s paintings and Greg Thomas paper collage art.

Across the street is The Maine Beer Shed. They always have something going on. Check out their incredible wood-fired pizza from their outdoor pizza oven. Emily Harper Art, a local embroidery artist extraordinaire, will be there with her exquisite embroidered art. The Shed will also offer wood-fired pizza samples!

Heading back towards the heart of Kingfield, Rolling Fatties will be open.

In the former Sugarloaf Outlet building is Kingfield Made In Maine. Over 29 artisans including live edge pieces, paintings, jewelry, fiber art, Dog Not Gone products, Maine 1908 Flag T shirts and much much more. They always have a sale going on during the Artwalk.

Longfellow’s Restaurant next to the Guild is, as always, open during the Artwalk.

Most venues will be serving light refreshments.

For more information about the Artwalk, visit its Facebook page or email Patty Thomas at alpinedesign8866@gmail.com.

The next Artwalk will be the Friday before Kingfield POPS, June 23, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. POPS tickets will be on sale soon!