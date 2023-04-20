Kingfield POPS announces summer concert lineup, tickets on sale

KINGFIELD – Preparations are underway for Maine’s premier outdoor summer event: the Kingfield POPS Annual Concert! With a fresh line up of New England artists including Catcha Vibe, Spencer and the Walrus, and The Napper Tandies, the 2023 Annual Summer Concert promises to be a fun-filled evening set against the background of Maine’s western peaks.

The concert returns to the Kennedy Farm on Salem Road in Kingfield. On Saturday, June 24, from 4:30 p.m. until dark, local musicians and the full Bangor Symphony Orchestra will play in a unique venue: a spacious field set at the foot of Mt. Abraham. (Mt. Abram for locals!)

“As a returning board member, I am elated by the community support surrounding the Kingfield POPS,” Shannon Garwich says. “Many enthusiastic community members from various backgrounds and expertise stepped in to continue the Kingfield POPS mission of bringing music and arts to the Western Maine mountains by way of our annual concert in June and regional school involvement. We have a great lineup of musicians for the concert and Jed Nickerson is spearheading our mission into our local school community. Stay tuned for all the good things to come!”

The full lineup for the 2023 Summer Concert is Spencer and the Walrus, Catcha Vibe, The Napper Tandies, Coleman Martin, Burnurwurbskek Singers, and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

“There is so much excitement already building around this event,” board member Michelle Veilleux writes. “Not only is the lineup going to be a blast, it also covers several different genres… Beatles tunes and an orchestra… How can we go wrong? I love the fact that we get to put on an event that brings the arts to our community while also raising funds to support the arts in our schools. This is a win-win!”

Tickets are on sale now at KingfieldPOPS.com. As always, children 17 and under are admitted free to the concert.

“I’ve grown up with the Kingfield POPS,” board member Annie Twitchell says. “Some of my favorite childhood memories are the summer evenings spent listening to music, chasing fireflies, and watching the fireworks in the heart of my community. I’m beyond excited to be part of the POPS and to help create those same experiences and memories for our kids.”

This year, to promote local artists, Kingfield POPS hosted a contest for the artwork that will be on the posters for the summer concert. By popular vote, the winning artist is Barbaralyn Walen!

“This piece was created using a mix of watercolor and acrylic. The picture of the painting is saturated slightly to give the colors an extra pop,” Walen says. “I really wanted to make a view from on the stage looking out. I wanted the main focus to be the silhouette of musicians with the mountain and people in the background.”

Kingfield POPS is committed to bringing visual and performing arts to life in Maine’s rural communities. As part of the mission to share the arts in the community, the Kingfield Friday Night Art Walk will again be incorporated into the weekend events, along with an artisan show on Saturday before the concert. Stay tuned for more details!

For more information, to make a donation, volunteer at the summer concert, or purchase tickets, please visit KingfieldPOPS.com