Kingfield POPS Board of Directors announce end of summer concert event

KINGFIELD – Yesterday, December 1, the Kingfield POPS announced that they will no longer be delivering the Kingfield POPS event each June.

Evaluating the current circumstances, the Kingfield POPS Board of Directors has concluded that they will be unable to continue as they have been.

In addition to the summertime concert, which has hosted the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and local musicians in an outdoor venue with the Western Mountains as a picturesque backdrop, Kingfield POPS has organized local youth opportunities, musical instrument loan programs, and scholarship programs. These projects are expected to continue.

“We thank all of our supporters for 20 plus wonderful years of events and concerts,” the Board of Directors said.

Over the last two decades the Kingfield POPS show, hosted in a large open hayfield, has brought arts and music culture to the Western Mountains. A widely popular event, the annual concert not only shares the delights of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, but embraces local youth interested in pursuing music. Youth 17 and under are granted free admission to the show, which is a fun-filled evening of music, concluding with a fireworks show. Audiences have reached nearly 2,000 people, more than twice the entire population of Kingfield. Ticket sales include 4% who come from states as far away as Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nebraska and Tennessee. Another 14% come from the greater New England and mid Atlantic states; 10% from the Bangor and coastal area and 25% come from central and southern Maine. The remaining 40% come from within an hour’s drive of Kingfield.

Donald Tranten, long-time Kingfield resident and supporter of the POPS, was quoted in the announcement saying, “We created something truly wonderful in the POPS that will give many families some wonderful memories, allow our local children the opportunity to be exposed to a wide range of musical expression and put our area on the map.”

The Kingfield POPS provides visual and performing arts experiences through a local vibrant arts environment enhancing both quality of life and economic growth while celebrating our heritage, our families and all that life has to offer. For more information, visit kingfieldpops.com