Kingfield seeking applications for public art project

KINGFIELD – The Kingfield Village Enhancement Committee is calling for artist submissions for a paid public art opportunity. The committee is requesting submissions to paint the two new metal transformer boxes on Route 27 in Downtown Kingfield. Part of the new streetlight installation, the VEC is looking to beautify the transformer cases in the scenic and historic downtown.

The selected artist will received a stipend of $1000 ($700 + $300 for supplies) per box upon completion of the painting, along with media coverage and social media visibility. If one artist is selected for both boxes, the artist would receive both payments for a total of $2,000.

Submission deadline is April 11, 2023 with the painting expected to be completed in May or early June of 2023. The online submission portal can be accessed here. Email kingfieldgreens@gmail.com for more information.