Lenten Expressions Project on Sunday, 1-4 p.m. at Old South Church

FARMINGTON – What is the connection between creativity and faith? A combination art exhibit and performance event, the Lenten Expressions Project explores the interplay of spirituality and inspiration. More than 15 talented local artists share works of paintings, sculpture, photography and fabric arts. In addition, musicians, writers and poets—including Ruth Hill, Gretchen Legler, Tim Wallace, Nancy Walters, Peter Campion and Frank Giampietro— perform selected writings and songs.

The event includes a number of interactive spaces and stations as well. Attendees can walk a giant canvas labyrinth. Materials will be offered for making mandalas. There will be several reflective prayer stations. And the group InnerRhythm invites participants to join them in a drumming circle, where they will have drums available for use.

“In addition to the performers, we have interactive exhibits and art throughout the building,” noted Jodie Gunther, one of the project organizers, “which we hope will invite people to think about faith and inspiration in new ways.”

The Lenten Expressions Project will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1 – 4 p.m. at Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, 235 Main Street in Farmington, Maine. The event is free. For more information, including the schedule of performers, please consult the church Facebook page (Old South First Congregational Church).