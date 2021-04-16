Literacy Volunteers announces winners of Poetry Contest

FARMINGTON – Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties announces the winners of the eleventh annual Literacy Volunteers Poetry Contest, sponsored by Western Maine Financial Services and Susan and Fritz Onion. LVFSC wishes to thank all of the contributing poets, and the judge, Laine Kuehn.

Contest Categories:

Age 8-12

First Place: Emma Arnold, In The Dark of the Pale Moonlight Second Place: Margaret Bremner, Unity

Third Place: Hallie Parlin, The Wind

Age 13-17

First Place: Jack M. Volterman, Fictional Characters Second Place: Rita J. Baker, Abyss

Third Place: Kasy Brault, Family Fun Time

Age 18-25

First Place: Mikayla Brown, Once More Second Place: Elizabeth Beaudette, My Dad

Students of Literacy Volunteers

First Place: Anna Crockett, Pinewood Angels

Second Place: Joanna Ladd, Learning in Important to Me Third Place: Lorrie Chicoine, My Dog Casey Rae

26+

First Place: Wendy Morrill, We’re All Millionaires Second Place: Elizabeth Cooke, Today

Third Place: Sally Speich, The Flow of Life

The collection of winning poems are published on the LVFSC website at westernmaineliteracy.org, and will also be published in a poetry chapbook. Contest prizes are gift certificates at area bookstores: twenty dollars at Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers for first place, fifteen dollars at Twice Sold Tales bookstore for second place, and ten dollars at the Phillips Library Store for third place. A special presentation of the winning poetry is being planned for May 12 from 4-6 p.m. and will be available to the public via Zoom. Visit the website at westernmaineliteracy.org or call 500-3131 for more information.