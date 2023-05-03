Literacy Volunteers hosting poetry reading, May 11

FARMINGTON – Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties is hosting an evening of poetry reading in celebration of this year’s poetry contest winners. The event will be held on May 11, 2023, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., at The Forum Auditorium at the Mt. Blue High School. Contest winners will read from their work and all members of the community are invited to bring a favorite poem to read. Light refreshments will be served. For more information or to contact Literacy Volunteers, go to westernmaineliteracy.org or call 207-500-3131.

“One of the most beautiful aspects of this contest is the ability to see what is moving through a collective mind and moving through the community — after all, it is a community project!” said Laine Kuehn, contest judge.