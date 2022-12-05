Local artist showing at New Wah Garden in Jay

JAY – Local artist George Ramos will host a ‘Art Eat Out’ event on Wednesday, Dec. 7. From 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., the public is invited to the event at the New Wah Garden Restaurant on 33 Jay Lane in Jay. Ramos’ art will be on display and available for sale. In addition, attendees of the art opening will receive a $3 coupon for New Wah Garden food. For more information, call George Ramos at 207-597-2722. To view Ramos’ artwork, visit george-ramos.pixels.com

Ramos said that the idea for the event came about ‘serendipitously’. “I had asked Mr. Chen if I could hang some of my artwork in his New Wah Garden restaurant to add to the ambience free of charge. He generously gave me his approval, and urged me to put the artworks for sale including artist statement about the art and so forth.”

Ramos would often go out with a friend to an art venue, then visit a restaurant to try different types of foods. Finding that institutional art venues have placed various restrictions on public visitors, and with the opportunity to share his work in the New Wah Garden, Ramos came up with the idea for the ‘Art Eat Out’ event.