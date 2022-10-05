Local author awarded silver medal in Readers’ Favorite contest

FARMINGTON – Local author J Bean Palmer has just been awarded the Silver Medal in the Readers’ Favorite book contest for 2022 in the Children’s Adventure Book category for her tale ElsBeth and the Freedom Fighters.

Palmer, a Mt. Blue High School graduate and alumna of UMF, who majored in chemistry, biology and geology, turned her hand to writing after earlier careers in the environmental field and the non-profit sector.

A former board member of the Cape Cod Writers Association, Palmer took advantage of all opportunities afforded to learn the level of craft necessary to make reading a joyful experience for young folk. The purpose of the environmentally-themed Cape Cod Witch series, Palmer said, was to make reading more exciting and to present the best potentials for effective and fun learning through story.

In ElsBeth and the Freedom Fighters, the young Cape Cod witch and her classmates run into some serious trouble on a field trip to the historic Freedom Trail in Boston… under the famous Old North Church where Paul Revere helped begin the fight for independence. They encounter another famous freedom fighter, the pirate ghost Captain Thomas Jacques. The pirate and his spirited parrot get caught up with the school kids in a daring rescue attempt of a kidnapped, modern-day Arabian prince – all the way across the treacherous waters of Massachusetts Bay to Nantucket Island. Along the way, ElsBeth and her scrappy friends get a real-life lesson in fighting for freedom and caring about something bigger than themselves.

ElsBeth and the Freedom Fighters is the second book in the Cape Cod Witch series, but also stands alone as a complete story, and is additionally the recipient of a prestigious Mom’s Choice Award.

Palmer is working on the fourth and fifth books in the series and other creative writing projects, and continues to find inspiration from the hills and lakes of western Maine and all the activities available in this special place.