Local author wins major book award

THOMASTON – Local Maine author, Michelle E. Shores is pleased to announce that her recently published book The Gathering Room – A Tale of Nelly Butler has been awarded a 2023 IPPY Award for Best Fiction in the Northeast Region, Bronze Medal.

The Independent Publisher Book Awards, commonly known as the IPPY Awards, are a prestigious set of awards that recognize excellence in independent publishing. They have been held annually since 1996 and aim to highlight the best independently published books in a variety of categories. Results can be viewed at this link 2023 IPPY Awards. Scroll down to the Regional Category.

The Gathering Room – A Tale of Nelly Butler brings to life, in fiction, the dramatic account of the first documented ghost sighting in America which occurred in Maine in 1799. Based on a true story, Shores’ work weaves an epic tale of what the lives of George & Nelly Butler might have been like as they faced the supernatural in the form of a young girl, Lydia Blaisdell. Set in Sullivan and Franklin in Downeast Maine this is a haunting story that captivates the reader from the start.

Since its release in September 2022 The Gathering Room – A Tale of Nelly Butler has been a top selling book for Maine Authors Publishing located in Thomaston. The book has sold in every state in the US as well as Canada and the UK. Highly rated on Amazon, it is available in paperback and Kindle. Until recently, Shores was the Advertising Manager for the Maine Tourism Association but had to give up her full-time job to meet the demands of this best-selling book. Shores is willing to discuss her book, her journey into self publishing and becoming a Bronze Medalist in the 2023 IPPY Awards for Best Fiction in the Northeast.

For more information, contact Shores at writerinmaine@gmail.com or 207-944-8361 or check out her website https://www.mshoreswriter.com/ or on all social media @mshoreswriter.