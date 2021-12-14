Local church’s Christmas movie to play At Narrow Gauge Drive-In Theater

FARMINGTON — Don’t miss the new Christmas film, ‘The Nativity,’ the beloved story of the birth of Jesus in a modern literary retelling by the kids of Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, in Farmington. The 30-minute movie, featuring original Christmas carol arrangements by local musicians Shepherd’s Pie, includes playful present-day twists while honoring the story’s timeless message.

“Having seen this performance in production, I cannot recommend it highly enough,” said Rev. Marraine Kettell, minister at Old South. “It is creative, spirit filled, and downright comical at points. This is exactly what you need for your Christmas season.”

“The kids have been working on this project all fall,” added youth director Jodie Gunther. “In the middle of this pandemic, it was a safe way for us to learn more about the birth of Jesus–and have fun, too.”

The 25-minute movie will be shown Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. at the Narrow Gauge Cinema’s Drive-In Theater. Admission is free; organizers request donations of canned goods and personal-care items for the Old South church Blessing Box, which provides free food and toiletry items on Main Street.