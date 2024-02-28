Local high school art students to exhibit at Artwalk

KINGFIELD – The next Kingfield Friday Artwalk is March 1, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. As a special treat for artwalkers, High Peaks Artisan Guild will be hosting the talented Mt. Abram High School art students. These creative artists are from Kingfield, Strong, Philips and other surrounding towns. There will be a variety of artworks from pottery to extraordinary masterpieces.

Greg Thomas is High Peaks Artisan Guild’s Featured Artist for March. Thomas is taking a break this month from paper collage work (color paper cutouts) after introducing his new collage cards created out of outtakes from his more formal collage artworks. Now, he is working on several acrylic paintings on canvas, revisiting the collages by transferring them into painted images and narrowing to a more precise color palette.

Thomas has tried for a lifetime to come up with pure abstract artwork, coming close in his latest spin-off of the palate project, creating pure but pleasing abstracts. He has been compelled to work with mixed media combining collage paper with paint, creating star fields based on star charts and creating interpretations of recent space photos from NASA and many other space scientists, and combining these works with watercolor and ink versions of the solar system’s moons, including recently IO Ganymede, Encellius and Europa. Thomas said that after seeing the new space telescope pictures vs. the earlier ones and singing at boys’ soccer, “I realized how short the moment is and how much time flies fast and slow, and we have to come together with our differences and celebrate them as we are part of a huge universe that is very fragile and we must cherish everything.”

Other HPAG artists are:

Alana Ranney: photography, jewelry, crocheting and much more. Betsy Bass: photography. Brian Gibson: oil painting. Catherine Hudson: pottery, and liquid art. Claudia Diller: calendars and note cards. Deborah Dubord of Good Deeds: aprons and tote bags. Dale Maloney: walking sticks, charcuterie boards and wood oars. Cynthia Knowle: photography, pen and ink, painted rocks, embroidery on tote bags and much more. Jean Benson: pottery. Joyce Harvey fiber art: hats, mittens, scarves, baskets, tote bags, soft sculptures and much more. John Reed: jewelry, and ornaments. John Pease: stained and fused glass. John Brown of Twisted Creations, enchanted twisted wood furniture, charcuterie boards, cutting boards, kitchen islands, Gandalf staffs and much more. Lisa Leavitt of Freedom Felt fiber art: fine soft wool sculpture. Jo Eaton of No Repeat Fiberworks: hats, felted pins, scarves and note cards. Nita Casey: fine watercolors, pastels and plein air oil paintings. Greg West: fine furniture, cutting boards, candle holders and much more. Nora West: plein air oil paintings, watercolors and pastels. Greg Thomas: photography. Richard Fecteau: live edge wood furniture. Ray and Karen Corson: handcrafted wood frames, cribbage boards, cutting boards, cell phone/business card holders and much more. Peggy Brackett: jewelry, watercolors, acrylic and note cards. Patty Thomas of Alpine Design: ski art, acrylic, watercolor paintings, photography, painted rocks and aromatherapy. Kristin Zeihler: photography. Patricia Buck: wool sweaters, pottery and much more. Melisa Thomas of Twin Moon Imaging: digital art, acrylic paintings and photography. Ros Gibson: fine apparel, table linens. RJ (Bob) Gray Jr.: leather work and relief block printing. Susan Hudson: fused glass art, Sugarloaf ornaments. Susan Taylor: fine sculptural oil paintings. Saskia Reinholt: original barn quilts, acrylic paintings, jewelry, soy candles in vintage tea cups and much more.

High Peaks Artisan Guild is located next door to Longfellow’s Restaurant on Main Street.

Other venues participating in this Friday’s Artwalk include: Red Barn Upcycle Market located south of Kingfield on Rt 27. Barbara Weineck offers seasonal decor and furniture created from recycled and repurposed materials. Rolling Fatties will also be open during the event; they are located next to Skowhegan Savings Bank. Santosha at Hilholm Estate, formally The Inn On Winter’s Hill, will have a wine tasting along with an opportunity to view John and Cynthia Orcutt’s photography.

Most venues will be serving light refreshments. For more information, visit Kingfield Friday Artwalk’s Facebook page or email Patty Thomas (alpinedesign8866@gmail.com).