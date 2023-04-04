Local musicians to perform at Vienna Union Hall

VIENNA – Elsie Gawler, Ruth Hill, Stan Keach, Steve Richardson, Sagittarius Rising, Wayne Reynolds, and friends will perform Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m., at the Vienna Union Hall. Each local artist will share their unique musical talents to honor the joy, wit, and musical talent of “Jenny” Lois Hinckley, recently deceased. For more information, see websites and FB pages for singers and Vienna Union Hall. As seating is limited, advance tickets are recommended, available for $15 at https://www.viennaunionhall.org/arts-and-events