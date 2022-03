FARMINGTON – Local poet Greg Zemlansky has been chosen as part of an international devotional magazine called, ‘Secret Place’. His poem “Prayers” is out now in the anthology. Zemlansky has close to 500 books published from poetry to children books, from informational and educational books and religious books. He has also has had almost 1000 poems published. His poems are in the Franklin Journal and In the Livermore Times. They are also features in the ‘Open Door’ and ‘Secret Place.’