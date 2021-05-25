Local poet discussion and book signing this week

FARMINGTON – Local poet Sarah Carlson will be hosting a virtual reading and discussion to follow an in-person book signing event this Thursday and Friday.

Carlson will be focusing her talk on “Beginning Again”. She’ll be weaving together pieces full of newness and hope, offering poetic guidance during the next new phase of the pandemic.

The Zoom discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, while the signing will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday in front of the Farmington Public Library. All books will be on sale for $20, with a portion of proceeds going to the library. Signed copies are also available at Devaney, Doak & Garrett and Twice Sold Tales.