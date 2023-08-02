Loon Maine-ia celebrates 20th anniversary

WILTON – Loon Maine-ia is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer.

Loon Maine-ia 2003 began as a part of Wilton’s bicentennial celebration.

Barbara Hathaway, Designer Artist and Coordinator of the project, sculptured the large loons, weighing 300 pounds each, back in 2003. They were painted by different local artists and auctioned off during the annual Wilton Blueberry Festival that August.

Many of the loons have been displayed as a walking tour each summer and can be seen around Wilton. The realistically painted loon, by the late Bill Jerry, resides in front of the Wilton Town Office and the King of the Lake, painted by Barbara Hathaway, is in front of the Hathaway Lake House.

Hathaway instructs art through Adult Education programs and Plein Air summer & fall classes.