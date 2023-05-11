MA based Folk Troubadours Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards to perform at Old South Church

FARMINGTON – Local folk troubadours Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards with their studio band will perform Thursday May 25 at the Old South Church at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by phone 207-491-5919 or online.

The concert will feature songs from the new CD “Road May Rise” , their third studio album recorded at Signature Sounds Studio (Pomfret CT) and mixed/mastered at Black Forest Sound Studios (Philadelphia PA). The title track, written by Mandeville for a play performed at the Factory Theater in Chicago, has been awarded Honorable Mention by the Songwriters’ Association of Washington DC (SAW). Studio musicians include Doug Williamson (piano, guitar, mandolin, upright bass), Peter Hart (pedal steel, guitar) and Zack Ciras (upright bass).

Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards have contributed their first decade to the legacy of American folk and country music, sharing emotively intelligent lyrics, unmistakable vocal harmonies, and a unique blend of instrumentation with audiences throughout the US and Canada. The songs poetically reflect their personal experience as factory workers, teachers, community organizers and natives of postindustrial mill towns in central Massachusetts. Accompanying themselves on guitar, harmonica, mandolin, ukulele, penny whistle, electric bass, and most uniquely clarinet, their live performance is often punctuated by humorous commentary. Between tours, Mark and Raianne serve as music educators at Blackstone Valley Music in Uxbridge, MA.

Performance dates and more info can be found at www.markandraianne.com