Magic with the Witches of 49 Franklin

RUMFORD – Do you have a crazy aunt or grandmother that you just adore? Then you’ll love the Halloween event at 49 Franklin in Rumford on October 29 at 2:00 p.m. They’re crazy, zany, sometimes wacky, and always downright lovable! The Witches of 49 Franklin are ready to show you how to celebrate the season with lots of laughs, and Halloween fun.

“Witches” is an annual fun interactive event for the young and the young at heart. Meet the Witches as they assist with the event by providing face painting, crafts, dances, trick-or-treating and helping out with local magician Scot Grassette who always has some new tricks up his sleeve including a few illusions. Grassette weaves interaction from the audience with help from unforgettable Wacky Wanda in a delightfully tailored magic show suited for the season! Costumes are encouraged or come as you are!

Cindy Grassette returns as Wacky Wanda who has become smitten with the local magician. Will she be able to win him over? Will he fall under her spell? Will he be able to nicely avoid her advances? Find out in this family fun show filled with surprises and tricks and treats!

The entire event is rated “Not Too Spooky” and is safe and appropriate for all ages. Everything takes place at 49 Franklin in Rumford on October 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes a fun magic show with Scot Grassette, face painting with Lucinda, crafts with Penelope, and dancing with Wacky Wanda. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase (cash only) by Witch Ella. The event will be capped off by forming a conga line and trick-or-treating around the room as part of the ticket price. Scot’s Magic Shop will be open after the show.

Tickets will be available at the door for $10 and special $8 advance tickets are currently downtown Rumford at All That Jazz and online at www.49franklin.com.