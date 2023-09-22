Maine artists to perform in Chesterville, September 29

CHESTERVILLE – Two musical couples will perform at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House Friday, September 29th, at 7:00 p.m. The powerful quartet, “Side by Each”, features Don and Cindy Roy and Erica Brown and Matt Shipman. The roots run deep in the group as Don and Cindy Roy’s music goes back in each of their families to the Canadian Maritimes and Quebec. In 2018, they were awarded a National Heritage Fellowship Award as leading proponents of Franco-American traditional music in Maine. Erica Brown grew up studying fiddle with Don, beginning at the age of eight. A virtuosic fiddler and singer in her own right, of not only Franco- American music but now bluegrass as well, she fits right back in with Don and Cindy like they have never stopped playing. Matt Shipman is not only an interpreter of traditional music which he has studied and played for many years, but also weaves that love of tradition into his singing and solid accompaniment with bouzouki and guitar. Together with Don and Erica’s fiddling, Cindy’s rhythmic piano, foot work and step dancing, Matt’s guitar and bouzouki work, and Matt and Erica’s vocals, they bring a lively show to audiences across the US and Canada.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is honored to host Side by Each – realizing its mission to provide opportunities for art, music, and enrichment in the local area. The Meeting House is located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville. Tickets for the show will be available at the door: Adults $15, Youth $10, kids 12 and under free. The building is ADA accessible and refreshments will be available between sets. For more information call (207) 779-0660 or visit chestervillemeetinghouse.org.