Maine author releases poetry collection on brain injury and mental health 

KINGFIELD — Maine native and author Annie Louise Twitchell has recently released ‘Blood Mother,’ her thirteenth title. ‘Blood Mother’ is an introspective collection of poems drawn from the experience of caring for her mother in the aftermath of an accident and a traumatic brain injury. ‘Blood Mother’ was published on December 1, 2021.

“I cope with things by writing about them,” says Twitchell. “It took me two and a half years to be able to write about what happened. Then it took me two and a half hours to pour it all onto the page.”

Traumatic brain injuries can be hard to diagnose correctly and to treat, and the effects may be life-long. ‘Blood Mother’ touches on the struggle to receive proper care and treatment, with the family regularly traveling over 100 miles one-way for treatment in Portland.

‘Blood Mother’ also explores the relationship between mother and daughter. The only girl with five brothers, Twitchell repeats the phrase “I am my mother’s daughter” throughout the book.

“Nothing in our world is the same,” Twitchell writes in the foreword. “I hope for one thing from these poems: treat everyone–including yourself–with kindness. There is enough harshness in the world without adding to it.”

A prolific writer, Twitchell’s other titles include poetry and photography collections ‘The Ocean and I’ and ‘The Mountain and Me,’ and children’s books ‘The Christmas Ladder,’ ‘A Quilt of Many Pieces,’ and ‘No Dragons, Please!’ Her first novel, ‘Through the Pages,’ was written for her mother. Many of her titles are based in Maine, where her family has lived for generations. Twitchell lives in Kingfield, where she writes news articles by day and poetry by night.

Twitchell’s books are available on Amazon and other online retailers, and can be requested from local independent bookstores. Signed copies may be requested through her website, AnnieLouiseTwitchell.com.