Maine comedian Bob Marley in Rangeley, August 3

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) proudly hosts Comedian Bob Marley for two shows on Thursday August 3, at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. General Admission tickets are available now only at bmarley.com. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and snacks before and during the shows.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.