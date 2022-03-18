Maine K-12 Students Invited To Submit Short Films To 44th Maine Student Film + Video Festival

FARMINGTON – The 44th annual Maine Student Film + Video Festival is currently accepting submissions until June 15. All Maine students grades K-12 are eligible to enter for free. Films will be judged by category: Narrative, Documentary, and Creative (animated, experimental, etc.), and by age group: Grades K-5; Grades 6-8; Grades 9-12.

Students can submit their work at MaineStudentFilm.org/Festival.

A free-to-attend screening and awards ceremony will take place at Railroad Square Cinema on Saturday, July 16, during the Maine International Film Festival. The Grand Prize for best film of MSFVF is a $500 award, generously sponsored by Maine Public.

“Young filmmakers produce some of the most inspired, genuine work we’ve seen,” says Julia Dunlavey, Assistant Executive Director of the Maine Film Center. “Students who participate in the festival have gone on to become professional filmmakers with their work screened at the Maine International Film Festival.”

About the Maine Film Center

The Maine Film Center (MFC) brings world-class independent film to Central Maine through Railroad Square Cinema, the only Sundance Art House Project cinema in Maine; the annual Maine International Film Festival, a 10-day celebration that attracts filmmakers and film aficionados from around the world; and by delivering impactful, accessible film exhibition and education programs. MFC believes that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds, and serve as an economic engine. MFC is a division of Waterville Creates. For more information, visit MaineFilmCenter.org.