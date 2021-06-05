Maine Squeeze to preform at outside Titcomb Ski lodge

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is to host a return engagement of the Maine Squeeze, famed six-member accordion ensemble. They will appear outdoors at the Titcomb Ski Lodge, off Morrison Hill Rd. in West Farmington on June 12 at 6:30.

Maine Squeeze has been squeezing together since 1996 throughout the state, at fairs, festivals, concerts, private, and community events. Their music, drawn from around the world as well as original tunes, showcases the versatility of the accordion. Their high energy, foot tapping tunes emphasize the drama and beauty of the instrument.

Since outdoor venues are now at 100% capacity there will not be a seating limit, although attendees still need to keep a six-foot distance between groups. Tickets are to be available at the door, however it would be preferred if people pre-registered.

Tickets may be purchased ahead of time for $10 from the ArtsFarmington website, artsfarmington.org. Admission for those 18 and under, and UMF students, is free.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs as well as a picnic supper.

In the event of rain, the concert will be postponed until June 13. Check ArtsFarmington website or Facebook page or WKTJ for cancellation info. Any further questions call 778-9437.