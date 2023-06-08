Meet the Makers in Wilton returns for second season of local business events

WILTON – The Village Makers of Wilton invite the community to join them for Second Saturdays from June to December in downtown Wilton to Meet the Makers in Wilton. Local businesses will have demonstrations, extended hours, music, sidewalk chalk for the kids and light refreshments. The Village Makers of Wilton are a group of small business owners working together to promote local economic development in Wilton, Maine. Each month will feature new happenings and a chance to meet local artists.

Feature businesses include: Vera’s Iron and Vine, 319 Main Street: Retailer of fine Maine craftsmanship and handcrafted goods, upcycled art and whimsical, one-of-a-kind items, showcasing dozens of local artisans and crafts people; October Moon Creations, 20 High Street: Handcrafts, home decor, garden items, body care and more; Nicki Lynn’s Reclaimed Furniture & Decor, 327 Main Street: Antiques and beautifully refinished furniture; Fiber Crafter’s Cave, 305 Main Street: Quilting, knitting, tatting lessons plus local crafts.

The event began last autumn and has had great success, an opportunity to see artists create their products, great conversations and a chance to meet neighbors and make new friends, good food and entertainment. The event is family friendly and there is no charge.

For more information and updates please join the Facebook page: Village Makers of Wilton.