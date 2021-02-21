Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra’s live-stream performance Feb. 26

FARMINGTON – The Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra, conducted by Andrew J. Forster and Daniel Keller, announces a live-stream performance 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 via Facebook Live on the orchestra’s Facebook page here.

Now in its 37th season, students from the central Maine schools’ excellent music programs and from private music teachers throughout Maine come together each year to combine their collective musical talents to provide a wonderful concert. MMYO provides students the perfect opportunity to rehearse and perform in a full orchestra setting.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s orchestra accepted video auditions on all instruments but was only able to rehearse with string musicians. Rehearsal season started in January this year, and students met weekly at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall in Farmington.

This year’s concert will include “Acht Stucke” by Paul Hindemith, “Allegro Barbado” by Bela Bartok, “Sinfonia in G Major” by Johann Stamitz, and “Red Rhythmico” by Kurt Mosier. “Red Rhythmico” will feature soloists Hope Chernesky, violin; Owen Kennedy, violin; Diana Estes, cello; and Grayson Hoeft, cello.

Thirty-two students from nine school districts and home schools throughout central Maine were accepted into this year’s full orchestra. Eighteen string students will perform in the upcoming concert. Students range in age from 12 to 18 and represent grades seven through 12. MMYO is continuing their partnership with the Kennebec Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra based in Augusta. This partnership facilitates student participation in both full orchestra programs.

Eight high school members of this year’s orchestra were selected via audition to perform in the Maine Music Educators’ Association’s 104th annual All-State Music Festival which will be held virtually this year. One musician also auditioned and was accepted into the All-National Orchestra.

Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra members would like to extend a special thanks to the parishioners and staff at St. Joseph’s Parish on Middle Street in Farmington for inviting the orchestra to rehearse weekly in their space. The parish’s generosity made it possible for MMYO to continue with their season and annual concert.

Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra is sponsored by the students and their families. Donations are especially welcome this year to defray the costs of music and other supplies, as there will be no in-person concerts where most of the orchestra’s donations are collected. Their website is www.midmaineyouthorchestra.com. Please contact Kathleen Pike at 897-5815 for more information about the concert, sponsorship, or future membership. Follow MMYO on Facebook at facebook.com/midmaineyouthorchestra.