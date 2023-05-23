Mt. Blue High School Orchestra student performs in the Maine All State Orchestra

FARMINGTON – Maya Kellett, an outstanding member of the Mt. Blue High School orchestra, performed in the Maine All State Orchestra at the University of Maine at Orono in the Collins Center for the Arts, under the direction of Dr. Robert Lehmann, director of the orchestra program at the University of Southern Maine’s Osher School of Music.

The All State Music Festival, organized by the Maine Music Educators Association, is held annually, and there are auditions for spots in a state-wide, best of the best orchestra, band, SSAA and SATB choruses. Students audition in the fall, and once selections are made on who has the skills to participate in the festival, the music is sent out in advance. Students gather on Thursday and Friday to rehearse all day, investing approximately 7 hours each day, and the concerts are performed on Saturday.

The 2023 concert, held on May 20, was stunning. The orchestra performed:

Romanian Folk Dances, Béla Bartók (1881-1945)

Lyric for Strings, George Walker (1922-2018)

Perseus, Soon-Hee Newbold (b.1974)

Finale: Allegro con spirito, from Serenade for Strings in C, Op. 48, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Maya Kellett is a member of the Mt. Blue High School orchestra and performs with the Franklin County Fiddlers under the direction of Steve Muise. Maya also studies cello outside of school with Amy LeBlanc.

Kellett has also performed in participated in the KVYSO (Kennebec Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra) and MMYO (the Mid Maine Youth Orchestra) programs this year. Kellett is an excellent academic student and athlete, and is also the president of Mt. Blue High School’s Chapter of the Tri-M music honors society.