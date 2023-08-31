Mt. Blue student wins award from Maine Arts Commission

AUGUSTA – Green Harrington, a Junior at Mt. Blue High School, recently received an award from the National Arts Program, Maine Arts Commission for a piece of artwork depicting an intricate cityscape.

On August 29, an awards ceremony was held at the Burton Cross building in Augusta. This ceremony recognized State of Maine employees and their family’s contributions to the art world. Sculptures, paintings, photography, and art of all genres were represented. Harrington was presented with the First Place Award in the youth category. Harrington is honored to receive the award, and plans to pursue art as his career.

Specializing in ink on paper, with incredible detail of miniature drawings, his work was displayed with a magnifying glass to showcase the intricate lines of his drawing.

Other category winners, runner ups and honorable mentions were also presented with awards. For more information, please visit the Maine Arts Commission website.