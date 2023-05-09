Mt. Blue Theatre Company to perform Disney’s Beauty and the Beast this weekend

FARMINGTON – Prepare for a night to remember! This weekend only, on May 11 through May 13, the Mt. Blue Theatre Company will produce Beauty and the Beast in the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus. The show stars Avery Jessen as Belle and Zander Larriviere as the Beast with Rhett Sexton-Burchfield (Lumiere), Finch Webster (Mrs. Potts), Briar Kerbo (Cogsworth), Kevin Montminy (Maurice), Mary Hill (Chip), Noah Civiello (Gaston), and Liam Dorr (Lefou) in the other principal roles.

The show also features a large ensemble cast of high school and middle school actors. There will be a live orchestra conducted by music director Ethan Wright and several large dance numbers choreographed by teacher Gracie Libby. The imaginative costumes were designed and created by Annie Norris and the large and elaborate set was designed and built by Ethan Wright and Jason Parlin with lots of help from students and parents!

Shows will be held May 11, 12, and 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors; they will be available at the door only. Don’t miss this show, the first full scale musical at Mt. Blue in several years!