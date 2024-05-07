Mt. Blue Theatre Company to stage Alice in Wonderland

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue Theatre Company of Mt. Blue High School will produce its spring production, Alice In Wonderland, on May 9, 10, 11 at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium, Mt. Blue Campus. The play has been adapted from Lewis Carroll’s classic novels by local theatre directors Laurel Hanson and Mandi Favreau. In Act I, you will see the plot of her adventures down the rabbit hole and in Act II, the story of her trials through the looking glass.

The play stars sophomore Rowan Shanti as the precocious Alice who visits Wonderland and meets up with all of the usual suspects who attempt to help her grow and mature as they berate her with riddles or insults or questionable advice, but in the end, she musters the courage to become her own true self.

The ensemble of actors plays multiple roles. Some of the iconic characters who make appearances are Rhett Sexton-Burchfield as the Queen of Hearts, Liam Dorr as The White Rabbit, Kevin Montminy as the Caterpillar, Ashe Hartman as the Cheshire Cat, as well as Reese Rackliff and Briar Kerbo as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. Other cast members include Ploy Chuainui, Asha Lescault, Danny James, Keegan Parker, Riley Platt, Lily Reed, Patti Sico, and Lily Sparks. Students are also performing the technical roles of lighting (Brandon Ryder) and sound (Keyra Cushman), Assistant directing (Megan Pinkham) and Stage managing (Jazmin Esparza).

Tickets are available at the door, and we can only accept cash and checks at this time, $4.00 for students and seniors and $6.00 for adults. The show is family friendly, and we encourage young and old to attend!