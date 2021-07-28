Music at the Gazebo features Hope Chernesky

FARMINGTON – On July 28 the “Music at the Gazebo” series will feature Hope Chernesky. Hope has been playing violin for over 10 years and has picked up a multitude of instruments along the way. They play any music under the sun, from rock and blues to fiddle and classical. Their interests include up-cycling clothing, building playlists, reading and writing, and fashion. In their concert, Hope will be playing an array of genres on fiddle, guitar, and voice, using their looping pedal to be their own backup (with one or two live guests to help out). Music will begin at 7 p.m. in the Farmington Gazebo. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted.