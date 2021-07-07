Music at the Gazebo features Scott Barber

FARMINGTON – On July 14 the second performance in the “Music at the Gazebo” series will feature Scott Barber, an amateur composer, guitarist and kazoo enthusiast. He will be performing various jazzy selections and provide transcendent, incorporeal vibes to the general public. Others may make an appearance.

Music will begin at 7 p.m. in the Farmington Gazebo. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted.

For more information check the website www.artsfarmington.org. Any questions call 778-9437.