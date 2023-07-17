Music in the Park: The Pop Rocks concert July 27

JAY – Come see The Pop Rocks perform at French Falls!

The Jay Recreation Committee is hosting the 2023 free summer concert series Music in the Park. On Thursday, July 27 from 6-8 p.m. The Pop Rocks will be performing for the second concert of the series at French Falls Park, across from the Spruce Mountain Middle School at 28 French Falls Lane.

Anyone interested in attending the concert is welcome to bring their own chair or blanket for the grass, and Fresh Eatz food truck will be available for people to enjoy.

The sponsors for the 2023 summer Music in the Park include Hillside Sports Club, Spruce Mountain Pharmacy, Otis Federal Credit Union, Thomas C. Goding & Son, and American Veterans.