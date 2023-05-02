Music legends featured at Rangeley Health and Wellness Annual Benefit Concert

RANGELEY – Gary LeVox and The Marshall Tucker Band will take the stage on Rangeley’s biggest night at Rangeley Health and Wellness’s annual outdoor benefit concert.

Get ready for a fabulous night of legendary music at the 14th annual Rangeley Health and Wellness Benefit Concert on Saturday, July 29. This year, Rangeley Health and Wellness and Frank 107.5 and The Wolf 99.9/99.3 proudly present Gary LeVox and The Marshall Tucker Band performing at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion overlooking Rangeley Lake in Rangeley, Maine.

After 20 years as front man of the multi-award-winning super group Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox is embarking on a solo chapter. His debut single, “The Distance” (Big Machine Records/Capitol Christian Music Group), is one of five songs on LeVox’s debut solo collection, ONE ON ONE (Big Machine Records), which includes multiple compelling collaborations. LeVox followed the release of ONE ON ONE with “We Got Fight,” a song featured as the coveted end credit in Netflix’s film The Ice Road.

LeVox now has released his first solo country single, “Get Down Like That,” and also plans to release more new music this year and continue to hit the road touring, bringing his songs and legendary voice to the fans.

In the early fall of 1973, The Marshall Tucker Band was still a young and hungry group out to prove themselves every time they hit the stage. “We were a bunch of young guys who didn’t know any boundaries,” says founding member and longtime lead singer Doug Gray.

Still led today by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray, they represent a time and place in music that will never be duplicated. Gray is quick to credit the band’s current dynamic members with carrying on the timeless essence of The Marshall Tucker Band sound. Current members include the highly respected drummer B.B. Borden, a former member of both Mother’s Finest and The Outlaws, multi-instrumentalist Marcus Henderson of Macon, Georgia, plays flute, saxophone, and keyboards in addition to lead and background vocals, Pat Elwood on bass guitar, and Rick Willis on lead guitar and vocals, both of Spartanburg SC, are disciples of the Caldwell Brothers. Acclaimed lead guitarist and vocalist Chris Hicks recently rejoined the band after a two-year absence. Together they present a powerful stage presence as they continue to tour the country and continue to be a powerful force in the world of music.

Years of rigorous tour schedules earned the band the respect of critics and countless dedicated fans. With hit singles like “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Fire on The Mountain,” “Can’t You See,” and “Take the Highway,” The Marshall Tucker Band earned seven gold and three platinum albums while they were on the Capricorn Records label. During the ’90s, the MTB scored four hit singles on Billboard’s country chart and one on Billboard’s gospel chart. Their music has also been featured on the soundtracks of movies such as Smokey and the Bandit, Blow, The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper, Shipwrecked, Crank 2, Don’t Mess with Zohan, Stop Loss, Swing Vote, Taking Chance and many others as well as many TV Shows.

“The buying public never really cared whether we were country or rock & roll,” says Gray. “They called us a Southern rock band, but we have always played everything from country, jazz, blues, rock & roll, and all things in-between. As we’ve become older,” Gray grins, eyes twinkling, “Our Southern heritage seems to come out even more. But no matter how old we get; we can still rock your socks off.”

Rangeley Health and Wellness has been bringing legendary rock and country bands to the western mountains of Maine since 2007, with performances by Foreigner, the Beach Boys, the Doobie Brothers, Travis Tritt, Gregg Allman, Kenny Loggins, Craig Wayne Boyd and Josh Turner, Clint Black, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Starship, the Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart, The Guess Who and .38 Special. All proceeds from these benefit concerts support services provided by RHW including children’s and senior wellness programs, physical rehabilitation services, behavioral health and so much more.

Tickets go on sale May3rd through ticketweb.com. Concert sponsorship opportunities are available, and anyone interested should visit www.rangeleyhealthandwellness.com or call 207-864-4397 ext. 4 for more information.