Music legends featured at RHW’s annual benefit concert, July 29

RANGELEY – Gary LeVox of The Rascal Flatts and The Marshall Tucker Band will take the stage on Saturday, July 29 for Rangeley’s biggest night at Rangeley Health and Wellness’s annual outdoor benefit concert.

Get ready for a fabulous night of legendary music at the 14th annual Rangeley Health and Wellness Benefit Concert. Rangeley Health and Wellness and Frank 107.5 and The Wolf 99.9/99.3 proudly present Gary LeVox and The Marshall Tucker Band performing at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion overlooking Rangeley Lake in Rangeley, Maine.

After 20 years as front man of the multi-award-winning super group Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox is embarking on a solo chapter. His debut single, “The Distance” (Big Machine Records/Capitol Christian Music Group), is one of five songs on LeVox’s debut solo collection, ONE ON ONE (Big Machine Records), which includes multiple compelling collaborations. LeVox followed the release of ONE ON ONE with “We Got Fight,” a song featured as the coveted end credit in Netflix’s film The Ice Road.

LeVox now has released his first solo country single, “Get Down Like That,” and plans to release more new music this year and continue to hit the road touring, bringing his songs and legendary voice to the fans.

The Marshall Tucker Band is still led today by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray. The band represents a time and place in music that will never be duplicated. Gray is quick to credit the band’s current dynamic members with carrying on the timeless essence of The Marshall Tucker Band sound. Together they present a powerful stage presence as they continue to tour the country and continue to be a powerful force in the world of music.

All proceeds benefit support services provided by RHW including children’s and senior wellness programs, physical rehabilitation services, behavioral health and so much more.

Tickets are on sale through ticketweb.com. Concert sponsorship opportunities are available. Please visit www.rangeleyhealthandwellness.com or call 207-864-4397 ext. 4 for more information.