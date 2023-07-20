Musical comedy ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ opens in Rangeley, July 27 – 31

RANGELEY – The RFA will present the Tony award winning musical comedy “The Drowsy Chaperone” July 27, 28, and July 30, 31, 2023 at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. Showtime is 7 p.m. except on Sunday, July 30, which is a 4 p.m. matinee. To reserve your seat, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. The Box Office will open one hour before showtime each night. Adult Admission for the first night (7/27) is $15, all other nights: $20. Admission for youth (18 and under) is $10 for all shows!

An epic “musical within a comedy”, this brilliantly funny Tony Award-winner is a celebration of the American musical that harkens back to the jazz age of the 1920s. When a loyal fan shares a rare recording of his favorite musical, the characters come to life in an exciting tale of love and delight that leaves audiences breathless. A wedding, gangsters disguised as pastry chefs, and a drunk chaperone are just a few of the ingredients in this delicious farcical treat that is fun for the whole family.

The Drowsy Chaperone is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information visit www.mtishows.com

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.