Narrow Gauge Reviews: Ghostly chills

FARMINGTON – There was nothing more exhilarating than seeing some live performers at the Narrow Gauge Whistlestop series after what feels like a decade of being strapped to a TV indoors.

The exciting energy of Griffin Sherry, Sean McCarthy, and Max Davis truly felt like it was worth the wait. The Ghost of Paul Revere brings such a power to the American Folk genre that you can’t help but feel like it is a fusion of so much more than one specific type of music. The band of three comes from Portland, but their music embodies the spirit of the Maine countryside.

Davis on the banjo evelvates the power of their lyrics bringing life to not only the songs and performance but to an instrument thats presence is missing from contemporary music. Sherry has an exceptionally powerful voice, “Love at your Convenience” tested this vocal capability as he hit the higher longer notes with a trained precision. McCarthy’s fun atmosphere on stage, smooth bass, and vocals, brings the group to a cohesive whole. It’s rare to see a group of people have so much energy and chemistry in a performance, their harmonies sounded seamless. Sherry, and Davis both had great moments on stage riffing to their instrumentals, playing off each other’s energy.

The band preformed an excellent setlist of songs including “Wild child” and the “Ballad 20th of Maine” and “Good at losing everything”. “Ballad of the 20th of Maine”, was a song that stood out among the rest along with “Love at your Convenience”. The Ballad invokes such a history to the state of Maine and a great sense of patriotism that a lot of soldiers could to relate to. It wasn’t just the music that spoke to the soul or the individual, it was the performance and how the trio chose to bring to live the stories and music that they’ve created. It was exciting and chill inducing to see a group of musicians put such heart into their music, and the crowd at the Drive-In definitely felt the same electricity.