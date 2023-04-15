Nationally-recognized author in Farmington to celebrate launch of newest book

FARMINGTON – Nationally-recognized author Rachel Beanland will be at Twice Sold Tales on Monday, April 24 beginning at 2 p.m. to celebrate the release of her new book, ‘The House Is On Fire’. Refreshments will be served during the event at the used bookstore, which is located at 155 Main Street in the downtown.

Beanland’s debut novel, ‘Florence Adler Swims Forever’, was a breathtaking portrait of just how far we will go to in order to protect our loved ones and an uplifting portrayal of how the human spirit can endure—and even thrive—after tragedy. The novel was a Barnes & Noble Book Club selection, Indie Next pick, Amazon Best of the Month, a best book of 2020 by USA Today, and was the winner of the National Jewish Book Award for Debut Fiction.

Now, Beanland returns with another masterful work of historical fiction based on true events. ‘The House Is On Fire’ (Simon and Schuster; April 4) follows four unforgettable individuals in the three days following an incendiary 1811 tragedy that tore a community apart in a single night. Ultimately, it exposes secrets, racial tensions, and the meaning of freedom within the bounds of tragedy.

The 1811 Richmond Theater fire was one of our country’s deadliest fires, yet very little has been written about it. Deeply researched and with characters based on real people, Beanland’s novel opens at the height of the winter social season. On a cold winter evening, many of Virginia’s gentleman planters, along with their wives, children, and slaves pack the seats of the city’s only theater. In the third-floor boxes sits newly-widowed Sally Henry Campbell, who is glad for any opportunity to relive the happy times she shared with her husband. One floor away, in the colored gallery, Cecily Patterson doesn’t give a whit about the play but is grateful for a four-hour reprieve from a life that has recently gone from bad to worse. Backstage, young stagehand Jack Gibson hopes that, if he can impress the theater’s managers, he’ll be offered a permanent job with the company. And on the other side of town, blacksmith Gilbert Hunt dreams of one day being able to bring his wife to the theater, but he’ll have to buy her freedom first.

When the theater goes up in flames in the middle of the performance, Sally, Cecily, Jack, and Gilbert make a series of split-second decisions that will not only affect their own lives but those of countless others. And in the days following the fire, as news of the disaster spreads across the United States, the paths of these four people will become forever intertwined. Ultimately, this is a novel about the interconnectedness of human beings and how, as June Gervais put it in one of the (many!) blurbs for the novel: “the survival of one character hinges on the integrity and courage of another—sometimes unbeknownst to them both.”

Above all else, THE HOUSE IS ON FIRE is a novel of character and heart—a novel that offers proof that sometimes, in the midst of great tragedy, we are offered our most precious—and fleeting—chances at redemption.

Rachel Beanland is the author of the novel Florence Adler Swims Forever. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and earned her MFA in creative writing from Virginia Commonwealth University. She lives with her husband and three children in Richmond, Virginia.

“Fully realized characters and gripping prose makes for an excellent, riveting novel that is highly recommended.”

—Booklist, STARRED review

“Powerful…. Beanland enlivens the smart and suspenseful narrative with fully developed protagonists that illuminate the community’s response to mass catastrophe. Readers will relish this.”

—Publishers Weekly, STARRED review

“Beanland’s research is meticulous, her characters are well drawn, and her writing is gorgeous. The House Is on Fire is a stunning achievement.”

—JEANETTE WALLS, New York Times bestselling author of The Glass Castle

“A riveting story that places the reader at the very heart of a devastating, true-life tragedy. Beanland has clearly done her research, and the effect is both heart-wrenching and eye-opening, as unlikely heroes and unforgivable cowards add to the rich mosaic of a community torn apart in a single night. Enthralling.” —FIONA DAVIS, New York Times bestselling author of The Magnolia Place

“The world is about to be on fire with the publication of Rachel Beanland’s The House Is On Fire. This is a propulsive, pulse-pounding read – one that grabbed hold of me and didn’t let go until the very last page. It is the kind of book you finish with a sigh, and hope against hope there is a sequel coming.”

—KATHLEEN GRISSOM, New York Times bestselling author of The Kitchen House and Glory Over