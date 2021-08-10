“Natural Connections” exhibit features art of Kristin Horton

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a reception for “Natural Connections” – Paintings by Kris Horton, at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, on Friday Aug. 20, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Enjoy complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine) and meet the artist. The Exhibit continues through Sept. 7. General Gallery hours are Monday – Saturday 10 – 2 p.m.

“I believe that there is a life force or energy generated from all living and organic things. This force, I believe, is shared, exchanged and expressed all the time. Being still in art-making allows me to experience these interactions and exchanges. I am drawn to witnessing the energy between people, people and nature and nature itself.

The discipline of materials and composition, the language of art-making, dictates my vocabulary. I try to strike a balance between the tension of language and my experience. My discipline, I hope, allows me to express these exchanges.

My intent is that the context of the subject, the composition of the work, the texture, lines, brushstrokes and colors manifest and expresses these exchanges. I often discover that this actually happens during the process of creating. I also believe that I am attracted to these moments because these elements at the time are coming together in a unified expression. Seeing instead of looking is truly a gift to my soul.”

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.