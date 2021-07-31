New Belle Creative Arts Center to host open house during Blueberry Fest

WILTON – The former WS Wells Fiddlehead Cannery located at 87 High Street in Wilton has new life as the

Belle Creative Arts Center. The new name gives an important nod to the long history of the cannery. The public is invited to an OPEN HOUSE during the Wilton Blueberry Festival on Saturday August 7 from 10-3 p.m.

The open house will feature local vendors, blacksmith demonstrations, kids activities, and pottery demos. All demonstrations are from 12 – 3 p.m. after the parade. The future of the facility looks bright, as the space is being transformed for classes, workshops and community events.

“When I purchased the WS Wells Fiddlehead Cannery in April 2021, there were leftover vintage canning labels. These will be on display at this event beautifully matted by Marybeth Morrison and framed in barn board built by Woodrow Rose onsite,” notes Vera Johnson, owner of the Belle Creative Arts Center. “The charm and style combined with the quality of work the highest donors will receive is quite special!”

Vera plans to offer the framed labels in October by way of donation on her website. ALL PROCEEDS will go towards the build out of the pottery studio. Limited quantities will be available so be ready to donate to get your own piece of WS Wells Fiddlehead Cannery memorabilia!

All donors will be publicly recognized for their support of the Creative Arts Center and their role in helping it grow. For more information visit: https://fb.me/e/QGxXrYdV.