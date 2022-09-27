New Open Mic Night in Farmington: “Live at St. Joe’s!”

FARMINGTON – Franklin County has a rich tradition of talented musicians drawing from many styles of music from Country, Folk, Americana, Celtic to Contemporary. St. Joseph’s Parish is hosting, together with endorsement form community partners, a monthly open mic night on the last Thursday of the month. We hope to provide a venue that continues to celebrate and foster the musical talent within Franklin County. Professionals and newcomers are all welcome to listen, perform and collaborate.

Live at St. Joe’s! begins Thursday evening September 29th at the St. Joseph Center located at 130 Quebec Street in Farmington at the corner of Quebec and Middle Streets. The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. sign-up for those wishing to perform. Performance times will be limited to 15 minutes (two or three songs) with additional songs at the end if time allows.

The stage is set – equipment on hand includes a sound system, microphones, mic stands, acoustic guitar and piano, music stands, cords, and lighting. Please bring any additional equipment specific to your act. All we need now is you and other local life music lovers.

Admission is free. Coffee, tea, punch and baked goods are available for a donation. For more information contact Randy Gauvin at 778-0799.