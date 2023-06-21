Noah’s Ark Daycare hosting Chris Van Dusen book signing July 1

FARMINGTON – On Saturday July 1st, beloved Maine children’s book author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen will be appearing at Noah’s Ark Daycare Center, located at 279 Titcomb Hill Rd Farmington ME 04938. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Face Painting led by Western Maine Play Museum and a Dance Party with DJ Beets. The author presentation and book signing will follow at 11:00 a.m.. Chris Van Dusen is the creator of The Circus Ship, Hattie and Hudson, Learning to Ski With Mr. Magee, and many other Maine classics.

For more information regarding this event contact DDG Booksellers at info@ddgbooks.com or Noah’s Ark at amyb402@me.com.