Nordica Day Concert Aug. 17

FARMINGTON – Performing in this year’s Nordica Day Concert will be Kaleigh Hunter and Emma Jones, winners of last year’s Nordica Scholarship. They will be live-streamed from Nordica Auditorium on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. August 17 was the date in 1911 when world-famous opera diva and Farmington native, Lillian Nordica, performed in her hometown.

The direct link to the live-streamed performance can be accessed on mtbluetv.org or artsfarmington.org. There is no charge, as it is a gift to the community from the Nordica Memorial Association. The video can also be viewed after Aug. 27 on the above Mt. Blue TV and ArtsFarmington websites.

This concert is presented as a joint effort of the Nordica Memorial Association and ArtsFarmington. Any questions call 778-9437.