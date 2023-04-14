Off-Broadway comes to Rumford For Mother’s Day weekend

RUMFORD – Peter Fogel’s Off-Broadway show “Til Death Due Us Part You First” comes to 49 Franklin in Rumford, May 13th for two performances Saturday May 13th at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm. With his signature wit, vocal gifts, and timing; Fogel brings to life over 15 unforgettable characters in a fast-paced and hilarious presentation. Fogel’s one man show is directed by Academy Award Nominee and Broadway Legend Chazz Palminteri.

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine’s Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who gets into Fogel’s head and acts as his conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over). Throughout the story, Palminteri mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life! Fogel playfully warns, “All the stories I tell on stage about my roller-coaster romances are true — the names have been changed to protect the guilty!”

During the multi-media performance, Fogel employs his signature wit – and vocal gifts – to bring to life such relatable characters as Russian Ex-Girlfriend Irina, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Tanya, his college roommate “Uncle” Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva. But, of course, they all have one goal – to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life!

Palminteri says, “I get asked to direct solo shows all the time. Honestly, I don’t have the time – but Peter’s show jumped out at me; it’s hysterical with lots of heart– and the story really resonates with audiences. I wanted to take it to the next level!” Fogel is no stranger to theater audiences across North America. Before presenting “Til Death Do Us Part…You First!” he was the National Touring star of “MY Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!” Like Yoda, Palminteri (in a voice-over) mentors our hapless Lothario on how he must change so he can win back the woman of his dreams who will transform his life! Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) says, “A funny show about marriage and relationships. Go see it!” “HYSTERICAL!” – NY POST

Peter Fogel is an award-winning comedian, actor, and playwright who’s performed or worked on over 25 television shows (HBO’s Comedy Central, Comic Strip Live, Dry Bar, Married With Children, and Unhappily Ever After– to name just a few) During his career, he’s shared the stage with Robin Williams, Dennis Miller, Lewis Black, and Robert Klein. He’s also been the National Touring Star of Steve Solomon’s hit solo show My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy!

The two shows take place in time for Mother’s Day Weekend in Rumford at 49 Franklin Friday May 13h at 1:00 pm with doors opening at 11:30 am and 7:00 pm with doors opening at 5:30 pm, Each show will offer available for purchase their full pub menu social and seating. Tickets are $35 day of show, but special $25 advance price is available now at All That Jazz downtown Rumford and online at www.49franklin.com.